A grand jury has indicted the former school employee caught on camera assaulting a functionally-impaired 3-year-old, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr.

Darrick Sorrells, 56, faces one count of assault and two counts of endangering children.

Heck said he wants this case to send a message to people that child abuse will not be tolerated by school employees, or anyone.

“No child should ever be subjected to such cruelty, and it is made worse by the fact the offender is a school employee,” said Heck. “This child, his parents, and our community should expect and deserve better from our school employees.”

The prosecuting attorney said Sorrells has been cooperating regarding the date that he will surrender. The suspect is free until he is due in court for his arraignment on Oct. 19.

The incident at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center happened back in August. Surveillance video showed Sorrells, a paraprofessional employed by Dayton Public Schools, smacking the child on the head and knocking him to the ground after the child took off running down a hall.

The video then shows Sorrells picking the child up by his ankles and carrying him upside down. Another employee who saw the incident took the child from Sorrells.