Grand jury finds that officers acted lawfully after suspect shot on Wayne Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that a grand jury found the officers who shot Shawn Keirns on Sept. 24, 2020, acted lawfully under the circumstance.

A “no true bill” finding was returned after the grand jury heard testimony and evidence regarding an incident involving Keirns on Wayne Avenue in September 2020. Keirns had stolen a firearm from a vehicle that stopped to offer assistance and proceeded to fire the gun indiscriminately while running down the street.

According to court documents, once officers arrived they ordered Keirns to drop the weapon but he ignored them. Instead, he pointed the gun at an officer and “even adjusted his aim.” The officer shot him and immediately provided medical assistance.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Keirns on Oct. 1, 2020. His case is still ongoing at this time.



