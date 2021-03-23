Grand Jury finds New Lebanon officer that shot a suspect in December 2020 acted lawfully



DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday that a grand jury found the New Lebanon police officer who shot a suspect in December 2020 acted lawfully under the circumstances.

On Dec. 10, 2020, the officer pulled a vehicle with expired tags over on a closed road and discovered one of the occupants had a felony warrant for his arrest. Jason Harlow was removed from the vehicle by the officer and patted down.

While doing this, a firearm fell to the ground. The officer drew his service weapon and ordered Harlow to remain still but he instead lunged back against the officer. This made it possible for him to reach the weapon, according to court documents.

The officer then discharged his weapon, striking Harlow. Immediately following that, officers from four area police departments rendered aid to the suspect.