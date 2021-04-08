Grand jury chooses not to indict Trotwood officer involved in fatal shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Grand Jury has decided against indicting the Trotwood police officer involved in the February shooting death of a suspect.

Andrew Hogan, 25, was shot and killed by Trotwood Police Feb. 5. He was the suspect of a shoplifting complaint at a Speedway but had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

They tracked him to a nearby apartment but officers said Hogan refused to follow orders and assaulted one of them. He ran from the entrance of the complex to another apartment.

As police waited for additional officers to arrive, Hogan exited the apartment with a knife in his hand. That’s when shots were fired by the officers. CPR was performed by police, but he died from his injuries.

After considering all of the testimony and evidence, the Grand Jury returned a no true bill, finding that the officer acted lawfully under the circumstances.