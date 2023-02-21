DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville High School students have been given the opportunity to play alongside a two-time Grammy-winning violinist — and you can watch them perform live this March.

Centerville City Schools announced that violinist Mads Tolling will lead a clinic for CHS orchestra students on March 8-9. On March 9, he will perform with the orchestra in a concert held at the Performing Arts Center at 500 East Franklin Street.

This is not the first time Tolling has performed in Centerville, the release said. In 2001, Tolling performed with his band, The Mads Men. He has won two Grammy awards over the course of his career and was nominated for a third in 2015. In 2016, he was named the winner of the DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star Violin Award.

For more information on Tolling and his career, visit his website here.

This renowned artist’s visit is part of the Centerville Schools Orchestra Guest Program, which was started in 2009 to allow students the chance to take the stage alongside multiple world-class performers. This program is funded by the Centerville Arts Commission.

Tickets to see him perform with the Centerville High School Orchestra cost $20 each and can be purchased online here.