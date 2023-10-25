PLEASANT HILL, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire broke out in a grain bin in Miami County Wednesday morning.

According to authorities on the scene, crews were called to the 400 block of Harshbarger Road at around 7:15 a.m. for a fire.

Upon arrival, crews could see flames coming out the top of a grain bin.

The fire had reportedly started at the bottom of the bin. Authorities on the scene said all of the corn was drained so crews could put out the flames.

No cause has been identified at this time and no one was injured.