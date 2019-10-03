Graham schools reinstating door-to-door bussing

SAINT PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – After push back from the community and parents, Graham Local Schools will be reinstating a previous bussing model that was used up until last school year.

The Graham Board of Education announced it is reinstating door-to-door bussing, doing away with the group stops model that the district implemented for the 2018-19 school year due to spending reduction.

Door-to-door bussing will be reinstated due to increased funding from Gov. Mike DeWine and the State of Ohio for the next two school years, the district said.

The target implementation date for door-to-door bussing will be on Jan. 6, 2020, allowing time to hire drivers, develop routes and schedules, and notify families.

A presentation of the plan will be made at a Graham Board of Education meeting on Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 at 6 pm in the Graham High School Media Center.

