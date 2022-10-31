Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening.

According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

On Thursday, Graham Middle School held a grade-level meeting for all seventh grade students and staff to offer support.

“Guidance staff, counselors, and local clergy will be available for students and staff in all buildings over the next several days,” the Facebook post said.

If your child has been impacted by this incident and has been exhibiting signs and symptoms of grief are asked to contact your child’s school or counselor for additional support.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.