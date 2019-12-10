Graham Local Schools to reinstate high school busing

SAINT PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Monday, December 16, Graham Local Schools plan to reinstate door-to-door busing for high school students living in the district’s rural areas.

A limited bus service model was introduced for these students at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. Previous door-to-door service was changed to a model with group stops in the district’s towns and villages.

The Board of Education voted to restore high school bussing after having reduced budget expenditures by over two million dollars over the past two years.

Special funding from Governor DeWine and the State of Ohio for the next few years will let the district to fund some positions in the areas of student wellness, social/emotional health and success, and ease the burden on the district’s operating fund.

“Once the Board of Education made the decision to reinstate door-to- door rural high school bussing, we went to work with the goal to activate the plan as soon as possible. I commend our transportation staff for their collaboration and hard work to make adjustments mid-year to offer this critical service to our families earlier than expected,” said Don Burley, Director of Operations.

Because of adjustments to accommodate new stops and riders, many high school and middle school students will have a different bus schedule.

To view the most up-to-date bus schedule, click here.

