Graham Local Schools to introduce group bus stops

ST PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Graham Local Schools is rethinking their busing system through the use of “group stops.”

High school busing will be provided, officials say, but will operate on a “limited transportation model” and establish group stops within the townships so students can meet at their closes stop and catch a ride to school.

Board of Education President Ryan Pine stated:

Throughout the 2018-19 school year, our transportation department identified several routing efficiencies and implemented adjustments that will allow us to transport the same number of students while reducing 2 drivers for the 2019-20 school year. Additionally, the district has received a high number of resignations late in the school year and throughout the summer months that were unplanned changes which have resulted in savings for the district.

District officials say that due to a reduction in budgets and $1.5 million in cuts, they continue to lost good, experienced workers to districts that are able to provide competitive pay, benefits, and job security. They stress that the numbers on their financial forecast should not be taken as a representation of a fiscally health district.

“Financial stability with prioritized instructional spending will continue to be the focus for the board when we are forced to choose between essential services in the future. It is imperative for Graham to pass a new operating levy for the district to climb out of our current and historical cycles of devastating cuts,” Pine said.

Final transportation plans will be communicated to parents and students prior to the start of school.

