Graham Local Schools names new superintendent

SAINT PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Graham Local Schools now has a new superintendent.

In a release, the district said Graham Local Schools Board of Education selected Brad Silvus to lead the district as its next superintendent. The Board said it “chose Silvus for his breadth of educational knowledge and experience, ability to concisely articulate ideas, and confident yet humble demeanor.”

Starting as a math teacher with Harlan City School in Harlan, Kentucky, Silvus also served as Curriculum Director at Preble County Educational Service Center and Fairborn City Schools.

Silvus’ administrative experiences at Clark-Shawnee Local included assistant principal, principal and Assistant Superintendent. The Board said Silvus currently leads the Greenon Local Schools as the Superintendent where he successfully worked to pass a Bond issue for new school construction, passed substitute levies for operational purposes, and enjoyed five years of successful leadership of students, staff and administration.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the next superintendent of Graham Local Schools,” Silvus said. “Graham has rich traditions and I look forward to the opportunity of working collaboratively with the students, staff and Graham community. My hope is to take an already great school district to even higher levels of excellence.”

The Graham Board of Education hired K-12 Consulting, Inc. in March to assist in the search. The search entailed creating a superintendent profile, staff and community surveying, two rounds of interviews with the Board, and a community meet and greet, according to the Board’s release. Due to the ongoing pandemic, first round interviews and community meet and greet were done virtually. After discussing staff and community feedback and conducting final interviews, the Board offered Silvus a 5-year contract.

The contract was approved at the Board’s special meeting on May 13th. Silvus will replace Interim Superintendent Matt Curtis who has led the district since Kirk Konnecke’s departure last July.

Graham Board of Education President Leslie Maurice said, “On behalf of the Graham Local Board of Education, I am excited to welcome Brad Silvus as the next Superintendent of Graham Local. In collaboration with the input we received from our community participants, teachers, staff, and Administrative team, we are confident that Brad’s passion for learning and his dedication to maximizing every student’s success will serve our district well.”