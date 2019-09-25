Graham Local Schools mourning after death of sophomore student

ST. PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Graham Local Schools district is mourning after the death of a sophomore Graham High School student in a crash, according to the district’s Facebook page.

Evan Whitt was killed in a car crash. No information was released regarding the crash, but the district is calling it a “terrible tragedy for the Whitt family members, our students, staff and the entire Graham Falcon family.”

Counselors and district officials are available this week at Graham High School for students, staff, and faculty to talk to help cope with the tragedy. In addition, a prayer vigil will be held at the high school on Wednesday at 5:30 pm.

According to the district, Whitt “had a passion for aviation and computers,” hoping to one day have a career in aviation.

