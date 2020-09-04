Graeter’s collaborates with The Cure is Now to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research

Beavercreek, Ohio (WDTN) – Graeter’s Ice Cream is doing their part to give back to the community, raising money for pediatric brain cancer research, and they’re doing it with blueberry ice cream. Manager of the Graeter’s store in Beavercreek, Andy Brandell, said he’s hoping their September initiative, Cones for the Cure, contribute to end of cancer as a whole.

“We do this event called Cones for the Cure for The Cure Starts Now Foundation. We help try to raise money to help cure DIPG, which is a pediatric brain cancer, and many doctors believe that if they can cure this and other types of pediatric brain cancers, it is actually the key to unlocking the cure for cancer as we know it. That’s why it called the Homerun Cure.”

Co-founder of The Cure Starts Now, Keith Desserich, said he started the organization with his wife 11 years ago, after their daughter was diagnosed with DIPG at age 6. He said while she passed away a few months later, they have committed to ensuring other families don’t experience the same fate. Graeter’s, he said, was among the first to support that mission, with their annual donations through Elena’s Blueberry pie ice cream, which is expected to surpass more than $1 million in donations this year.

“We took what Graeter’s created in terms of the blueberry pie ice cream and we put it into research because that’s what this was all about – was about helping other children down the line and trying to make sure that no parent, no child, ever has to deal with that same diagnosis ever again.”

Desserich said with the help of the ice cream chain, research has been funded in more than 15 countries, a new type of brain cancer has been discovered, and new traits and mutations have been explored. And he said he’s proud to have the Dayton community to thank for those accomplishments.

“Just with a little bit of ice cream and frankly, a little bit of this Cones for the Cure, we can actually find a cure for cancer, and it starts close to home here too.”

The Cones for the Cure initiative will run from September 10 through 20. Every dollar spent on Elena’s blueberry pie ice cream will be donated to The Cure Starts Now. Donations can be made on the Graeter’s app or in stores. For more information, click here.