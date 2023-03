DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Graeter’s Ice Cream is making March just a little bit sweeter with the release of a special flavor.

Graeter’s Ice cream announced it’s celebrating the signs of spring with a special flavor: Mint Cookies & Cream. This mint ice cream is filled with large chunks of Oreo cookies, and it’s only around for a limited time.

You can try this flavor for yourself in stores, or order it online here.

To find a store near you, click here.