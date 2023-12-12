DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With approval from Gov. Mike DeWine, the Tax Credit Authority of Ohio just awarded two new businesses job creation tax credits in Montgomery County.

Included in the TCA approval are a 1.594%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for Technicote, Inc.; and a 2.211%, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for Two Six Labs, LLC.

Technicote says it expects to create 163 full-time positions, generating $9.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $5.7 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s new location in Trotwood.

“Beontag’s investment in cutting-edge manufacturing operations will bring the latest technology to support rapid growth in the North American market,” said J.P. Nauseef, CEO and president of JobsOhio. “The facility will advance efficiencies and boost production of critical IoT [Internet of Things] technology as Boentag scales its global operations with talent from Ohio.”

Two Six Labs will be located in Kettering. The company expects to create 80 full-time positions, generating $10 million in new annual payroll and retaining $200,000 in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s new location.

The proposed project includes the acquisition of a facility that will support office and lab space.