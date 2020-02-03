Governor visits with Xenia faith leaders to discuss addiction, violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine hosted a group of faith leaders in Xenia on Monday.

He listened as people spoke about their victories and struggles with addiction.

“As we look at recovery, for many people that religious component really very important,” DeWine said.

The Governor said the faith-based community is key to the success of his Recovery Ohio plan.

“They can do education. They can focus on someone who is down the pathway of addiction. They can help them,” DeWine said.

Also a major talking point was the Governor’s STRONG Ohio plan.

The plan budgets more money for mental and behavioual health services, strengthens background checks for gun purchases and provides law enforcement with more resources to fight gun violence.

“We have to focus on those individuals, i’ts a small number of the criminal element, that frankly is causing havoc in our communities,” DeWine said.

Governor DeWine said partnerships with faith-based communities can help with both his Reovery and STRONG Ohio plans.

“This was an opportunity to bring together a number of people in the faith-based community just to talk about what our office does but how we can really work together,” DeWine said.