Governor opens the door to in-person high school graduation ceremonies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday Governor DeWine mentioned the possibility of allowing in-person graduation ceremonies this spring, saying many schools can still achieve social distancing.

After weeks of talk about virtual ceremonies and socially distant parades, the governor opened the door for traditional in-person ceremonies. There are no firm orders yet, and the state Board of Education still needs to weigh in, but the governor said he thinks graduation ceremonies can go on at many schools.

Dr. Doug Cozad is the Superintendent at Bellbrook Sugarcreek Schools. He says, “Well we’re getting some conflicting messages.”

In an abrupt change, there was a glimmer of hope for graduating seniors as Governor DeWine indicated social distanced graduation ceremonies may be safe. “If that school can figure out a way to do it, that might be an ok thing to do.”

But it directly contradicts a Department of Education statement that says “congregate graduation ceremonies should not be held.” The department has not yet responded to the governor’s idea, but State Senator Steve Huffman agrees with him. “Some schools will be able to do this pretty easily, other schools may have difficulty with the size of their class, but at least give them the opportunity to have local control.”

Huffman says soon-to-reopen industries will follow social distancing guidelines, and graduation ceremonies can, too. “The state school board association, the state superintendent’s association needs to get together and say this is what we believe is best practice.”

Many schools are already trying to honor seniors in some way, but they’re aiming at a moving target. Dr. Cozad says, “Based on the information on ‘x’ day, we believe we’re making the best decision, then different information comes out the next day. We will do everything that we can to make it a great experience, whether it’s virtually or in-person

Butler High School was planning a socially distant ceremony, then parents got an automated call. Debbie Robinson says, “We had a plan, but because of what the Ohio Department of Education came out with, that’s got to change now.” Debbie says a virtual ceremony just wouldn’t be the same. “As a parent, you look forward to all these years. Because you’ve put time in with your kid. You look forward to that day you can see them walk across the stage.”

We did reach out to the Ohio Department of Education for an interview with the Superintendent of Public Instruction. We did not hear back from either of their media contacts.