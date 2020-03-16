Governor Mike DeWine expands unemployment benefits for workers affected by COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After shutting down bars and restaurants to in-person customers, Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order making it easier for affected people to apply for unemployment benefits.

The order expands the eligibility of benefits to include employees who can’t work because their employer has closed, employees under investigation for the virus, and workers who don’t have access to paid leave.

“They’re also getting rid of the requirement to seek work for anyone affected by the coronavirus or whose employment has been affected by them,” said Michael Zimmerman, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Job Services.

The order is effective immediately for anyone who can’t work because of the pandemic.

“It’s usually a week waiting period before you would start receiving benefits, and they’ve done away with that with the executive order,” Zimmerman said.

Montgomery County is encouraging anyone who has lost their job to apply for the benefits.

The job bank is still available for people who do not have a computer at home.

“Our job bank is being regularly disinfected so on the hour every row of these computers is being wiped down our lobby is being wiped down so we’re doing everything we can to help stop the spread,” said Zimmerman.

Affected workers can apply online or by phone.