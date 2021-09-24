Governor Mike DeWine attends grand opening of Young’s Dairy’s new store

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Young’s Dairy is holding its grand opening for its new Dairy Store, which opened on August 26, and they have a special guest.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he will be in Yellow Springs to celebrate the opening of the new location.

Three years ago, Young’s Dairy began plans for a larger building to host their guests. The store opened to the public in early August, however, some equipment had yet to be delivered, so the grand celebration was delayed until late September.

Young’s Dairy said they expanded seating both inside and outdoors, where guests can enjoy a view of the farm. Guests can now order from the table or online—an option that replaces the drive-through. Pick-up is available either in-store or from the parking lot for minimum contact.

The cheese and ice cream production has been moved to the new building, displayed behind six large windows so guests can watch the entire process.

Young’s Dairy also built a new piazza with engraved bricks. Guests could purchase bricks to raise funds for Rocking Horse Community Health Center in Springfield.

We will be streaming the celebration here on WDTN.com