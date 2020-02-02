Governor DeWine wishes Ohio National Guardsmen well as they prepare for year-long deployment

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – This weekend, the 1487th Transportation Company of the Ohio National Guardsmen is deploying overseas.

The “Iron Camels” based in Piqua, Ohio will spend a year providing transportation assets for the U.S. Central Command Operations in a classified location.

Saturday, a Call to Duty ceremony was held for the 160 soldiers deploying overseas at Piqua High School.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was in attendance to wish the soldiers well.

Soldiers, both seasoned and new to deployment, share that comraderie between fellow soldiers keeps them in good spirits during their time away.

“Deployments are hard [and] very stressful, but we’ve got to lean on each other,” shared Staff Sergeant Anthony Reed.