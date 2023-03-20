DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine got a first-hand look at a local organization that is on a mission to mission to help people with disabilities join the workforce.

Governor DeWine toured The Abilities Connection in Springfield, touting the work being done right now and discussing how the organization could grow in the future.

Organization officials are working every day to clear barriers for people with disabilities who want to find jobs.

“What they’re doing here is so aligned with that we really want to do, and that is to make sure every Ohioan has the ability to live up to their God-given potential,” Governor DeWine said. “We’re very proud that the work is occurring here for our military all over the world. And most importantly they’re very proud of what they do.”

The needs of employers are always changing, expanding and evolving, and The Abilities Connection is making sure their workers can do the same.

The organization’s goal is to continue to provide unique employment opportunities that benefit both workers with disabilities and the businesses they serve.

Governor DeWine got to see the work being done, and to meet the workers making it happen.

The Abilities Connection has grown to become the leader in manufacturing cargo nets for the U.S. Air Force, from cargo net repair to strap repair and inspection and certification testing.

Since the first federal contract in 1984, the organization has provided 100 percent on time delivery with zero defects.

In 2022, The Abilities Connection received more than 230 thousand dollars in grants, generating nearly five times that amount in local purchasing and nearly five million in salaries.

The organization is committed to finding ways to “innovate, collaborate and transform” with the goal to expand and exceed customers’ expectations.

“If you look at people with disabilities, their unemployment rate is two the three times higher than everyone else’s, and we’re looking to change that,” DeWine said.