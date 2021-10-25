DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine will speak at the AES US Smart Operations Center ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, October 25.

This event celebrates the completion of a new investment by AES Corporation, as well as the creation of new jobs in the area, a release by AES said.

AES said that the new facility represents AES’ longstanding commitment to moving the energy industry towards clean and safe energy, as well as its investment in the state of Ohio and its people.

The event takes place from 1 to 2:30 pm at AES MacGregor Park on Woodman Drive in Dayton.

We will stream the event live here on WDTN.com.