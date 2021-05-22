Governor DeWine says he hopes younger children can get vaccinated before next school year

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited a vaccine clinic Saturday morning at Dayton Children’s Hospital South. He shared that he was excited to see more young people getting the vaccine and increasing the state’s vaccination rates.

Right now there are 245,650 people between the ages of 0 and 19 vaccinated in Ohio. That is 8.5% of that total population and right now, children ages 0 to 12 are not eligible for the vaccine. But Governor DeWine is hoping that will change soon.

“I don’t know when this will be available for younger children, but I’m hoping by the time school starts that [the vaccine]will be available for younger children as well,” said Governor DeWine.

Governor DeWine is encouraging people of all ages to not delay in getting the shot. He is also reminding people to continue to wear masks to protect those who aren’t yet vaccinated or can’t get vaccinated, such as children under the age of 12.

“If you’re not vaccinated you just need to be very very careful, because the virus is still in fact out there,” said DeWine.

Dayton Children’s Hospital has the ability to vaccinate children as young as 12 and their families, including adults. There are also special sensory rooms for children with disabilities to get vaccinated in.

For more information on getting vaccinated at Dayton Children’s Hospital, click here.