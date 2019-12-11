Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

Governor DeWine reflects on 2019

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12-11 DeWine Looks at 2019

Gov. Mike DeWine (WDTN Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — 2019 has been a difficult year for many in the Miami Valley, from the Memorial Day tornadoes to the Oregon District shooting.

2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel sat down with Governor DeWine to talk about the tragedies, the victories and what is to come in 2020.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS