Governor DeWine gives marching bands permission to perform

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – After two months of practice, Miamisburg’s marching band has the answer they’ve been waiting for: Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement on high school sports also gave bands permission to play.

The Miamisburg High School marching band will perform at home football games.

Band director Steve Aylward said they’re also planning on hosting a festival for local marching bands, since their competitions were canceled because of the pandemic.

“They’ve been working hard for the last couple of weeks, all our athletes have, and it was wonderful news to hear that we were going to not only move forward, but at least have some limited spectators,” Aylward said.

The band will also be performing during the halftime of home soccer games, which is a first for the program.

Just like for athletes, band spectators are limited to family or those close to the student.

For the seniors, the announcement gives them a chance to have some normalcy in their last year of high school.

“We’ve been like trying to help push the kids to be like hey you might not have this tomorrow, so like try your best, do your best, put all your effort into it because we might not have it,” senior Megan Barrowcliff said. “Now that we do, that’s really exciting.”

“It’s just been amazing knowing we’re going to continue and that they’re doing everything they can for the seniors and the rest of the kids,” senior Kaylee Mitchell said.

To read more about Governor DeWine’s announcement on high school sports, click here.