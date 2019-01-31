Governor DeWine attends law enforcement dinner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine made a stop in the Miami Valley Wednesday night to dine with law enforcement from all around southwest Ohio.

They shared their thoughts and concerns with him about working in law enforcement, and the Governor spoke with 2 NEWS about his plan to attack the state’s opioid problem.

“Really, the most important thing we can do, and it’s a real commitment I have made, is to reach every child in Ohio every single year, every single grade, something that is age appropriate, something that’s been proven to work. If we do that, we will cut down significantly on the number of kids we see go down the pathway of addiction,” he says.

The Governor says funding to combat the opioid epidemic will be presented in his budget to the legislature in the next few weeks.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.