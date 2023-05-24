DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wednesday marked the next steps in Governor DeWine’s “Beat the Stigma” campaign focusing on reducing stigma associated with mental health treatment.

The governor met with representatives from the Nationwide Foundation and the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance.

The group toured the Miracle Clubhouse in Dayton as DeWine continues to promote the work he is doing for mental health care across the state.

“What we saw today at the Miracle Clubhouse is one of the answers it provides something right in the community here in Dayton,” Governor DeWine said. “Where people can have a chance to come together, and really it just works.”

The Beat the Stigma campaign, launched in 2022, initially focused on the disease of addiction. The campaign has reached the eyes or ears of 91 percent of Ohioans since its launch last year.