Gov.’s Office: Pills distributed in Ohio ‘far exceeded demand’

Randy McLain, of Dallas, Texas, holds a sign with other Teamsters as they protest outside the McKesson Corp. shareholders meeting in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio has filed two lawsuits relating to the opioid crisis – the first in 2017, targeting drug manufacturers. The second in 2018, against drug distributors.

The reasons for the second suit were made clear in data released by the Washington Post in a database of pain pill distribution across the country.

“One of the key points in the distributor lawsuit, they were filling orders for opioids far beyond the demand of the local population,” Dan Tierney, the press secretary for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told 2 NEWS on Monday.

In Clark County, enough hydrocodone and oxycontin were dispersed to give every resident in the country 45 pills a year for six years. In Logan County, it was 38 pills per person, while in Preble County it was 41.

“When you’re seeing data that shows the equivalent of how many pills would be given for every man, woman, child – far beyond what the population area – that’s the type of argument we put forth in the distributor lawsuit,” Tierney said.

According to the database, 3.4 billion pills were sold in Ohio from 2006-2012.

“The governor always thought people should be shocked and outraged by … the galling nature of what’s happened here,” Tierney said. “This is why Ohio has been a leading figure in filing litigation along these lines.”

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Montgomery County From 2006 to 2012 there were 175,177,195 prescription pain pills, enough for 46 pills per person per year, supplied to Montgomery County, Ohio.

29,792,720 of the pills were distributed by Cardinal Health and 89,612,000 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.

OMNICARE OF DAYTON, ENGLEWOOD pharmacy received the highest number of pills.

Miami County From 2006 to 2012 there were 24,121,075 prescription pain pills, enough for 33 pills per person per year, supplied to Miami County, Ohio.

5,849,220 of the pills were distributed by Cardinal Health and 17,318,900 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.

REMEDI SENIORCARE OF OHIO LLC, TROY pharmacy received the highest number of pills.

Greene County From 2006 to 2012 there were 40,158,258 prescription pain pills, enough for 35 pills per person per year, supplied to Greene County, Ohio.

9,969,230 of the pills were distributed by Cardinal Health and 23,007,800 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.

WAL-MART PHARMACY 10-1463, XENIA pharmacy received the highest number of pills.

Auglaize County From 2006 to 2012 there were 7,980,930 prescription pain pills, enough for 24 pills per person per year, supplied to Auglaize County, Ohio.

1,446,820 of the pills were distributed by AmerisourceBergen Drug and 5,049,800 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.

OHIO CVS STORES, L.L.C., LIMA pharmacy received the highest number of pills.

Mercer County From 2006 to 2012 there were 5,420,090 prescription pain pills, enough for 18 pills per person per year, supplied to Mercer County, Ohio.

1,462,300 of the pills were distributed by Wal-Mart and 3,464,600 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.

WAL-MART PHARMACY 10-1433, CELINA pharmacy received the highest number of pills.

Champaign County From 2006 to 2012 there were 7,999,030 prescription pain pills, enough for 28 pills per person per year, supplied to Champaign County, Ohio.

3,028,630 of the pills were distributed by Cardinal Health and 5,972,100were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.

WAL-MART PHARMACY 10-1239, URBANA pharmacy received the highest number of pills.

Clark County From 2006 to 2012 there were 44,490,804 prescription pain pills, enough for 45 pills per person per year, supplied to Clark County, Ohio.

15,032,300 of the pills were distributed by Cardinal Health and 22,171,800 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.

WHITACRE PHARMACY, SPRINGFIELD pharmacy received the highest number of pills.

Darke County From 2006 to 2012 there were 7,652,490 prescription pain pills, enough for 20 pills per person per year, supplied to Darke County, Ohio.

1,781,200 of the pills were distributed by Wal-Mart and 4,549,800 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.

WAL-MART PHARMACY 10-2035, GREENVILLE pharmacy received the highest number of pills.

Logan County From 2006 to 2012 there were 12,373,110 prescription pain pills, enough for 38 pills per person per year, supplied to Logan County, Ohio.

2,629,410 of the pills were distributed by McKesson Corporation and 7,517,300 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.

RITE AID OF OHIO, INC., RUSSELLS POINT pharmacy received the highest number of pills.

Preble County From 2006 to 2012 there were 12,326,290 prescription pain pills, enough for 41 pills per person per year, supplied to Preble County, Ohio.

2,579,800 of the pills were distributed by Cardinal Health and 5,036,100were manufactured by Actavis Pharma, Inc.

WALGREEN CO., EATON pharmacy received the highest number of pills.

Shelby County From 2006 to 2012 there were 10,602,140 prescription pain pills, enough for 30 pills per person per year, supplied to Shelby County, Ohio.

2,208,300 of the pills were distributed by CVS and 6,839,200 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.

WAL-MART PHARMACY 10-1331, SIDNEY pharmacy received the highest number of pills.

Warren County From 2006 to 2012 there were 58,474,710 prescription pain pills, enough for 40 pills per person per year, supplied to Warren County, Ohio.

19,828,300 of the pills were distributed by Cardinal Health and 33,701,800 were manufactured by SpecGx LLC.