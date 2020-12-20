Gov. DeWine, U.S. Surgeon General discuss next steps for vaccine rollout in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine were given out this week, Governor Mike DeWine and the U.S. Surgeon General met virtually Saturday to discuss plans for the vaccine rollout in Ohio and across the country.

Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams said we are nearing the finish line with the pandemic with millions of vaccines expected to be distributed in the coming months.

20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be packed up and shipped nationwide this month. By the end of February, Adams projects 100 million doses will be available.

“This is the biggest logistical undertaking from a public health perspective likely in modern history,” Adams said.

Ohio is expected to receive 530,000 vaccines by the end of December. That includes the newly authorized Moderna vaccine that’s set to arrive next week.

70% of the Moderna vaccines will go Ohio hospitals and the remaining 30% will go to local health departments.

Vaccinations will continue in nursing homes next week.

“It’s slowly ramping up and pharmacy companies are not going to hit their full stride till probably Tuesday or Wednesday, but they’re moving and we’re very pleased so far with where we are,” DeWine said.

Adams said we have the tools to distribute the vaccine. His worry is people will decide not to get it.

He said two allergic reactions reported in the U.S. this week were expected. He said allergic reactions are one in a million for all vaccines, and 2 to 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out.

Adams received the shot Friday and said symptoms like a headache, sore arm or a slight fever are a normal response.

“I’ve looked at the data, I’ve worked with the companies, I understand that this vaccine platform has been around for over a decade, so we know that it’s safe,” Adams said.

Adams said he hopes all nursing home residents and staff in the country who want the vaccine are vaccinated by the end of the year.

He said that will put us closer to the pandemic ending, but for now, he’s urging everyone to make safe decisions during the holidays.

“Keep your holiday gatherings small, keep them within your household, and know that if we do that this year, then we can start to get back to normal really, really quickly next year,” Adams said.

Adams said refer to the CDC’s guidance to plan a safe holiday celebration.