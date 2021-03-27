Gov. DeWine to visit vaccine clinic in Piqua Saturday

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine will visit the vaccine clinic at Mote Park Saturday.

On Friday, DeWine stopped by two vaccination sites in Northeast Ohio. He said he hopes these visits encourage people to get vaccinated after the state reported a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“What we saw yesterday in the number of cases is certainly a spike back up which is not good,” said DeWine. “It’s a race, we just got to continue to vaccinate people as quickly as we can.”

DeWine is scheduled to visit the site at 11 a.m. WDTN will stream the visit live in this story when it starts.