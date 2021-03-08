Gov. DeWine to visit Dayton vaccination site Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. Mike DeWine will be making a stop in the Miami Valley Monday to visit a vaccination site.

DeWine will visit Bethesda Temple on Salem Avenue, a site set up by Public Health to help minority populations get vaccinated.

Public Health said it will be allocating 25% of its COVID-19 vaccine for use at Minority Health Outreach Vaccination Clinics.

The department said the sites are set up to help facilitate equitable vaccine access since minority populations historically have had unequal access to health care due to poverty, racism and discrimination.

The Minority Health Outreach Vaccination Clinic will be held on Monday, March 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

DeWine is expected to visit the clinic at 9:30 a.m. WDTN will stream the visit live in this story when it happens.