WATCH: Gov. DeWine speaks at new Juvenile Court Assessment and Intervention Center in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine will be in Xenia Friday to tour the Greene County Juvenile Court’s new Juvenile Court Assessment and Intervention Center.

According to a release, the assessment and intervention center promotes public safety by providing mental health, behavioral health, and life-skills services to at-risk youth while reducing reliance on secure confinement.

The center is part of Greene County Juvenile Court’s commitment to the Ohio Department of Youth Services’ Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative.

Judge Amy Lewis with the Greene County Juvenile Court and Ryan Gies, Director of Ohio Department of Youth Services, will also be attending.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. WDTN will stream it live in this story when it starts.

