Gov. DeWine to temporarily block plastic bag bans due to pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine said he will sign a bill that prevents local bans on plastic bags because of the pandemic.

Dewine said because bag bans can also cover Styrofoam containers, a pandemic is not the time to place local bans when people rely on carry out food and single-use bags.

The bill has passed through the House and Sentate and now will head to DeWine’s desk.

The bill would expire after 12 months and put a ban on local bans on plastic bags.

DeWine said it’s his principal to leave decisions up to local government, and in normal circumstances, he’d veto a bill banning bag bans.

“I think it makes sense during this period of time to have that uniformity and assurance that people will have the ability to use Styrofoam containers and have carryout food and to use plastic bags,” DeWine said.

DeWine said if the bill is brought to his desk again a year from now, he probably will not sign it.

The City of Dayton does not have any bans on plastic bags, however a sustainability strategy published by the City in August proposes a small fee to deter shoppers from using plastic bags.

The ordinance would exempt to go bags for carry out food from restaurants.