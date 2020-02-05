Gov. DeWine to speak at Miami University spring commencement

Closings
OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be the commencement speaker at Miami University’s spring ceremony, the university’s president announced Wednesday.

DeWine, a 1969 Miami graduate, will speak at the ceremony at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 16, at Yager Stadium in Oxford. DeWine’s wife Fran is also a Miami alum with the two marrying while students at the school. Gov. DeWine earned his Bachelor’s Degree in education from Miami before earning a law degree from Ohio Northern University in 1972.

In addition to his public service as Greene County prosecutor, Ohio attorney general, U.S. Senator, and Governor, Mike DeWine has also taught government classes at Miami.

