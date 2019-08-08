Gov. DeWine to speak at Dayton Children’s on mental health

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivers a statement with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, left, and First Lady Fran DeWine, right, following the Dayton Mass Shooting on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., DeWine urged the GOP-led state Legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will speak at Dayton Children’s on Thursday to announce a new effort to help communities support children’s mental health needs.

The new effort will be jointly announced with the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association. The announcement comes as the City of Dayton is grieving following the mass shooting in the Oregon District Sunday morning.

In response to the shooting, as well as being interrupted with chants of ‘Do something!’ at a vigil in Dayton, Gov. Mike DeWine laid out a number of measures and action points, including addressing the mental health crisis, particularly among children.

