Gov. DeWine to speak at Dayton Children’s on mental health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will speak at Dayton Children’s on Thursday to announce a new effort to help communities support children’s mental health needs.
The new effort will be jointly announced with the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association. The announcement comes as the City of Dayton is grieving following the mass shooting in the Oregon District Sunday morning.
In response to the shooting, as well as being interrupted with chants of ‘Do something!’ at a vigil in Dayton, Gov. Mike DeWine laid out a number of measures and action points, including addressing the mental health crisis, particularly among children.
2 NEWS will stream Gov. DeWine's remarks at Dayton Children's on WDTN.com and on the WDTN app.
