Fuyao announces $46 million expansion at plant in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fuyao Glass America announced Monday that is is making a $46 million expansion investment at its plant in Moraine.

According to Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH), the investment will be in new equipment and initially add 100 jobs. The expansion will allow Fuyao to produce more auto glass for Safelite and other customers served by Fuyao.

Gov. DeWine says that Fuyao is the world’s largest glass production facility and the investment made is the largest in Ohio by a Chinese company. Since announcing that Fuyao would move into the plant in 2014, the company has invested more than $600 million in the Dayton area.

“This is a very good day for the Miami Valley and the State of Ohio,” DeWine said. “It really is good to start of the new year with this very good news about your expansion in the Miami Valley.”

There are more than 2,000 people who work at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine. It has been more than five years since Fuyao moved into the plant that was vacated by General Motors in 2008.

“We are proud that you have made the Dayton area home,” Gov. DeWine said. “We are proud that you are going to continue to expand here.”

The expansion will also include an acquisition of an additional 161,000 square feet at the plant in Moraine.

“The automotive industry is global, and without our initial investment in the U.S., Fuyao wouldn’t have been able to grow and support our many great customers,” Fuyao Chairman Cho Tak Wong said. “The State of Ohio, JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition, Montgomery County, the City of Moraine, and many others have provided critical support to Fuyao since we first arrived in Ohio in 2014. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to a bright future here.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.