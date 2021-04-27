Gov. DeWine to deliver message to WSU graduates during commencement

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver a brief video message to graduating students during Wright State University’s spring commencement ceremonies.

WSU said nearly 1,900 students are expected to graduate during the university’s four spring commencement ceremonies at the Nutter Center on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1.

Tickets are required to attend the ceremonies. University health and safety protocols, including the campus mask requirements and physical distancing, will be observed at all ceremonies.

The following are the dates and times for the ceremonies:

Graduate School (master’s, Ph.D., and Ed.D. graduates) : Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m.

: Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. Raj Soin College of Business and College of Education and Human Services : Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m.

: Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m. College of Engineering and Computer Science and College of Science and Mathematics : Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m.

: Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m. College of Liberal Arts and College of Nursing and Health: Saturday, May 1, at 6 p.m.

The ceremonies can be watched online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.