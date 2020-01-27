Gov. DeWine signs bill to help military spouse job prospects

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The governor’s office says as Ohio’s workforce continues to age, we need to come up with solutions to replace those workers and Senate Bill 7 one of those strategies.

For military spouses unemployment is a harsh reality. It’s true even for those who hold a professional license or certificate. Each profession has different requirements in every state making it a lengthy process to resume work in a new state.

“Frequent relocation can place a burden on the families and our goal today is to try to take away one of the barriers,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

SB 7 requires state agencies to issue regular or temporary licenses to military spouses who hold them in other states. The license would be issued within 30 days. It would come at no cost to the applicant.

Brianna McKinnon moved to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base from Washington with her husband when he was relocated. She was formerly special education teacher.

“Ohio would require me to take three state exams and a college course in order for me to obtain my special education teacher position,” McKinnon said.

She faced these hurdles despite the high demand for special education teachers.

She decided she wanted change, contacted her local representatives and worked alongside lawmakers to write and pass SB 7.

“Because in the end, my passion, will fuel my husband’s passion as he flies C-17’s in support of this great nation,” McKinnon said.

She hopes her efforts not only help military families but are an example to her students.

“You can do hard things. If you’re watching this. I did it. Go out and do it too,” McKinnon said.