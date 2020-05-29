Gov. DeWine says protests are ‘understandable,’ commits to focusing on police training

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) -Governor Mike DeWine addressed the state at the Statehouse following a night of protests in the capitol Thursday night. He first condemned the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody.

No injuries were reported in Thursday’s protests but there was damage to some windows and trash cans.

Governor Dewine says he alerted the Public Safety Director in Columbus. Columbus Police and Highway Patrol responded. However, according to Dewine, there was no discussion about calling the National Guard for protection during the protests.

The governor said that protests expressing outrage are not only understandable but appropriate; however, he’s asking Ohioans to do so peacefully.

“We must not fight violence with violence. Peaceful protests and the exercise of our First Amendment rights are an important part of our civic life. But when protests turn violent. Lives are at stake,” he said.

Governor Dewine says he has been committed to focusing on training Ohio police departments in three main areas:

1. Learning to de-escalate situations in a more appropriate manner

2. Recognizing and dealing with implicit bias

3. Helping those with mental health problems.

“These were three areas that we felt were very important. We’ve accomplished a lot in those areas in Ohio but not enough and we must do more. So my commitment today to the citizens of Ohio is that we will do more. That I will work with the leaders of the General Assembly and I will work with the Attorney General, David Yost, and we will continue down this path and do more,” he said.