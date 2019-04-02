Gov. DeWine says he's 'cautiously optimistic' about gas tax talks

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) - Governor Mike DeWine says he's "cautiously optimistic" state lawmakers will be able to reach a deal on the proposed gas tax increase within the next few days.

The Ohio House and Senate remain at an impasse about the amount the gas and diesel taxes should be.

State legislators missed Sunday's deadline to get the transportation budget passed, which puts funding for the next fiscal year into question.

Meanwhile, Ohioans are preparing to pay more at the pump.

"If they're going to fix the potholes, if they're going to fix the roadways and bridges, then I'm all for it," said Lennie Allen, who lives in Jefferson Township.

Allen said he supports the increase, but many other people - including state lawmakers from both parties - have said they're against the governor's proposal to raise the gas tax.

Gov. DeWine originally proposed an 18-cent tax increase on gas and diesel. He recently reached a deal with Ohio House leaders on an 11-cent gas tax increase and 20-cent diesel tax increase.

But the Ohio Senate isn't on board. State senators passed a 6-cent tax increase for both gas and diesel.

"I think it's been hard really for people to understand how big the hole is that we are in," said Gov. DeWine, who spoke with 2 NEWS at Shelby County's bicentennial celebration in Sidney.

DeWine argues the higher gas tax increase is crucial to getting roads projects done since the Ohio Department of Transportation is $4 billion in debt and will pay interest on that debt until 2052.

"No one wants to raise taxes, but the alternative is, we can't borrow any more money," DeWine said. "We've maxed out our credit cards."

DeWine said he remains "confident" he and leaders from the Ohio Senate and House will reach a deal.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," DeWine said. "It's not done yet. And again, I think it's been hard for people to wrap their head around how bad this situation is."

According to Gov. DeWine, as long as a deal is reached within the next few days, transportation funding should not be impacted when the new fiscal year starts July 1.

But if a deal isn't reached soon, there could be problems for transportation funding this summer, DeWine said.

