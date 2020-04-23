Gov. DeWine recognizes the passing of Zoe Dell Nutter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – At the beginning of his news conference Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine took a moment to recognize the late Zoe Dell Nutter, who died this week at 104.

“She was truly an amazing person, a real pioneer in so many, many ways,” he said.

A dear friend, Zoe Dell Lantis Nutter, died yesterday at 104 years-old. She was truly an amazing person — a real pioneer in so many ways! After her career as a model, actress, & dancer, she became a pilot, which ultimately brought her to #Dayton. pic.twitter.com/yZny9vwWmj — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 23, 2020

As First Lady Laura Bush presented Zoe Dell with the Ford’s Theater Lincoln Medal at the White House in 2006, she said, “Few women can claim to be a dancer, a model, a huntress, an aviator, a philanthropist and a pirate…Zoe Dell Lantis Nutter is one of them.”

Zoe Dell was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame as a Living Legend of Aviation in 2008.

“Her impact on aviation history and the entire Miami Valley will certainly live on. She was our friend, she embodied all that really is great about Ohio. Fran and I will miss her very much,” DeWine said.