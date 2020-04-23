COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – At the beginning of his news conference Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine took a moment to recognize the late Zoe Dell Nutter, who died this week at 104.
“She was truly an amazing person, a real pioneer in so many, many ways,” he said.
As First Lady Laura Bush presented Zoe Dell with the Ford’s Theater Lincoln Medal at the White House in 2006, she said, “Few women can claim to be a dancer, a model, a huntress, an aviator, a philanthropist and a pirate…Zoe Dell Lantis Nutter is one of them.”
Zoe Dell was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame as a Living Legend of Aviation in 2008.
“Her impact on aviation history and the entire Miami Valley will certainly live on. She was our friend, she embodied all that really is great about Ohio. Fran and I will miss her very much,” DeWine said.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Gov. DeWine recognizes the passing of Zoe Dell Nutter
- $23M to get Detroit students tablets, internet amid pandemic
- Blue Angels and Thunderbirds to fly over US cities in honor of essential workers
- Yost, other AGs recommend help for homeowners affected by COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 14,694 cases, 656 deaths