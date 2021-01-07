Gov. DeWine reacts to U.S. Capitol riot, says Americans should trust election process

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. Mike DeWine called Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol was an embarrassment to the country and called it an attack on the country’s election process.

“People have a right to demonstrate, but when you go into that capitol and you disrupt the constitutional process, that’s a problem,” DeWine said. “We cannot accept a mob going into the United States capitol and threatening Congress, our duly elected representatives, and imperiling them and the police that are there to protect them and causing them to stop the process.”

DeWine told 2NEWS there’s a long history of respecting the election process, even in close campaigns.

“Even in the case of 2000, Gore versus Bush, which went all the way to the United States Supreme Court, we did not have mobs,” DeWine said.

DeWine said for anyone who has doubts about this election, the courts were open, the states have certified results and reforms can be made if needed.

“There’s no evidence that would indicate that there has been so much corruption or violation of election laws that would overturn the end result,” DeWine said.

DeWine also said he is ashamed that this happened in our country as it sets a bad example for the world.

“The only people that are happy are our enemies, Russia, China,” DeWine said. “The rest of the world is looking and shaking its head saying how can that be happening in the United States.”

Now DeWine is calling on Americans to move past the deep divisions in the country and work together.

“We need to be focusing our attention on getting people vaccinated, focus our attention on beating the virus back, that’s our common enemy,” DeWine said. “We have a common enemy of poverty, we have a common enemy of people who can’t read. We have challenges where we all can agree there are things we should go work on. We need to work on them together, democrats and republicans.”

As for President Trump not conceding in this election, DeWine said the election process needs to play out as it outlined in the country’s election laws.