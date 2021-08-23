Gov. DeWine reacts to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receiving full FDA approval

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — With just 51 percent of Ohioans vaccinated, Governor Mike DeWine said Pfizer’s full FDA approval is welcome news as we continue the fight against COVID-19.

“We’ve seen the number of shots go up over the last several weeks, and I hope that this will push it even further,” said DeWine.

Pfizer’s vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine approved by the FDA. DeWine said, “the most important thing is it really sends a signal to individuals in Ohio that have really been struggling with ‘should I get vaccinated, should I not get vaccinated,’ and I think it’s one more reason that they can feel good about becoming vaccinated.”

The vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the United States in mid-December for people 16 and older. In May, the authorization was extended to those 12 and older. While full FDA approval is only for those 16 and older, Governor DeWine said it should bring relief to parents of students.

As for a statewide vaccine mandate in Ohio, DeWine said that won’t happen.

“We’ve made it very clear. The state of Ohio will not be mandating that people get vaccinated. This is an individual decision that people will have to make and government should not be involved in mandating it,” said DeWine.