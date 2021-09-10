Gov. DeWine, Miami Valley weigh in on Biden vaccine mandate

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. Mike DeWine spoke out against President Biden’s vaccine mandates, while others in the Miami Valley have mixed opinions.

In a tweet Friday, DeWine called President Biden’s vaccine mandated a mistake.

During a visit to Xenia Friday, DeWine said that the vaccine is the best tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but ultimately, the decision to get it shouldn’t be made by the state or federal government.

Under Biden’s vaccine mandate, all employers with over 100 workers would have to require the vaccine or weekly testing.

“As much as we want people to be vaccinated, I think that is going to make this much more political,” DeWine said. “I think people are going to spend time focused on that fight, and not focused on the science, which clearly tells us that vaccination does work.”

Some in the Miami Valley are siding with the governor on this issue, saying the vaccine is a personal choice.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea, I don’t think he has the right to tell everybody what to do as far as vaccines, or medicines or everyone else,” Jenny Knorr from Miamisburg said. “Everybody screams that my body, my choice thing, but not when it comes to this vaccine.”

While others are supportive of Biden’s mandate, saying they see the vaccine as a way to move past the pandemic.

“I feel like more people should get it,” Stephen Payne from Dayton said. “I don’t know what more proof they need to get this. I mean we just lived through a terrible year and a half, going on two years. So, let’s try to get through this, do the smart thing, get vaccinated.”

DeWine said right now everyone’s focus should be doing what we can to keep kids safe and in school.

“The crowding of our children’s hospitals is something that really should alarm every single Ohioan,” DeWine said.

DeWine said he’s encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated, and for kids who can’t to wear masks in school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci talks delta variant in Arkansas, new federal vaccine mandates

Pilot tasked with finding Flight 93 before it made its way to DC

FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data

Lawmakers react to President Biden's vaccine requirements

Ryan Day press conference ahead of Oregon game

More News