Gov. DeWine: Masks, vaccines ticket to normal summer

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of vaccines administered will ramp up next week with more than 500,000 doses coming to Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine said the state needs to keep getting doses out so we can get past COVID-19 and onto a normal summer.

Starting Wednesday, the Dayton Convention Center will become one of the state’s 11 mass vaccination clinics.

“It’s a real race between getting people vaccinated and this variant expanding in Ohio,” DeWine said.

DeWine visited a vaccination clinic in Piqua Saturday as part of his statewide tour. The visit comes one day after eligibility opened to anyone 16 and older.

With 300 people getting their shot at this clinic, Miami County health officials said we can’t stop now.

“We still have a long way to go to get to that herd immunity to get to that 75, 80%, and we’re going to keep working all along to make sure that we get there,” Miami County Health Commissoner Dennis Propes said.

DeWine called masks and the vaccine a ticket to freedom as people start looking ahead to the summer months.

“Dayton Dragons we’re starting with 30 percent capacity, but I told Bob Murphy who runs the Dragons, I told him, Bob, you know, in all likelihood by the end of the season you’re going to be at full capacity,” DeWine said.

The governor said the more people that get vaccinated will put us closer to a summer that’s better than last year.

“As long as the virus is still around, we’re going to have to wear masks when we go to events, but there’s really going to be very little this summer that people cannot do,” DeWine said.

Just over 27% of Ohioans have at least one dose of the vaccine.