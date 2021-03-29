Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted approve projects set to create over 900 jobs in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Monday the approval of assistance for 16 projects set to create 992 new jobs and retain 1,047 jobs statewide.

According to a release, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought by JobsOhio and its regional partners during its monthly meeting.

One of the projects is located in the Miami Valley: Royal Canin U.S.A. Inc. (Mars Petcare) in Harrison Township.

The project is expected to create 224 full-time positions, generating $11.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $5.4 million in existing payroll.