Gov. DeWine joins 2 NEWS to discuss Ohio’s fight against coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is among a chorus of voices across the nation urging caution this Labor Day weekend. The governor says it is critical for people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent a spike of cases similar to what we saw after the Fourth of July.

He joined 2 NEWS live on Friday to discuss the state’s fight against the virus.

Gov. DeWine announced a new wastewater-monitoring initiative this week. By sampling and detecting fragments of the virus in wastewater, the initiative aims to determine problem spots days before infections lead to an increase in cases.

Each wastewater treatment plant covers a specific service area, so these are community-level measures that can be used to determine if a local surge in #COVID19 cases may be imminent. pic.twitter.com/TFSW4cYS9R — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 3, 2020

“I think it’s going to be good for the local community whether it is Dayton or Akron or wherever it is. When they first told me about this a few months ago, I said, ‘Really? You can do that?’ But you can,” he said. “If you get close enough to the source, for example you could do a dormitory, you could do part of a community, and you get an early indication that there is, in fact, the virus.”

He describes the effort as “one more piece of information” local health departments can use in their coronavirus response efforts.

Meanwhile, colleges have become a focus during the pandemic, as officials track a rise in cases at the University of Dayton and Miami University, among others.

“The fact that there are a lot of cases being reported tells you that the university is doing a good job because they’re doing the testing, they’re doing the tracing after that. So that’s a sign that they’re on it, they’re on top of it,” said DeWine. He urges students to “pull back” from parties and crowded social gatherings in order to ensure they can have as normal a year as possible.

Many schools in the Miami Valley are trying to navigate their way through a safe fall sports season.

“I don’t think you have to worry about these kids in school. Certainly, there can be some spread, we just know that. But if students are wearing masks, if they’re trying to social distance, everyone is being careful…schools are doing the best they can do,” DeWine said.

The governor echoed a point that he has stressed since the pandemic began, saying our individual choices as Ohioans will have an impact on how quickly we can return to “normal.”