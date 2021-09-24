Gov. DeWine discusses booster shot for Ohioans, Vax-2-School incentive

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. DeWine said Ohio will work to make the booster shot available to eligible Ohioans now that they’ve received the green light from the CDC’s Director, and he’s urging parents to not wait to get their kids the first two doses.

“I think we’re prepared,” DeWine said during a visit to Yellow Springs Friday. “We have a lot more providers out there than we’ve ever had before. Supply chain is good, so we feel confident that we can handle this.”

With 3,500 COVID-19 vaccine providers in Ohio, DeWine said Ohio is ready to administer the booster shot.

Friday, the director of the CDC signed off on the use of Pfizer’s boosters in a larger group of Americans than the advisory committee agreed on.

The decision makes the booster available to anyone 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk of the virus due to work, the immunocompromised and even some essential workers.

DeWine said he has some concern about boosters taking shots away from those who are unvaccinated, but he believes both initiatives are possible.

“We can do two things at once in Ohio,” DeWine said. “We can continue to vaccinate people who have not been vaccinated, and also for people who need that booster shot, they can get it.”

In an attempt to get more doses into people’s arms, Thursday, DeWine announced the Vax-2-School schoolarship drawing.

Dewine said he hopes this incentive will renew excitement around the vaccine to make Ohio’s schools safer for children.

“This is how we keep our kids in school,” DeWine said. “Vaccines are the most powerful thing that we have, and what we worry about, frankly is this delta variant is red hot and we’re seeing kids who are getting it.”

Ohio Vax-2-School will give away 55 either $10,000 or $100,0000 dollar scholarships to Ohioans age 12 to 25. Details to sign up will be announced in the coming days.