Gov. DeWine concerned over spike in Delta variant cases across Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a press conference Friday morning, Governor Mike DeWine discussed concerns over a growing number of the new and highly contagious Delta variant cases across Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, nearly 19,000 Ohioans have been hospitalized since January 1st from COVID-19. “98-point-4 percent hadn’t been vaccinated. 1-point-6 percent had been vaccinated. Again there’s no more strong testament to the power of the vaccine,” said Governor DeWine.

In the last two weeks alone, Ohioans have also seen an increase in hospitalizations. “July 23rd we had 391 people with COVID in our hospitals statewide. The last date we have is August 5th. That number has now climbed to 857,” said Governor DeWine.

Also during the press conference, Ohio Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff confirming the Delta variant is now more contagious than any cold or flu strain we’re currently seeing. “While the early variant of delta may cause an infected person to infect another 2 people…the delta variant might cause an infected person to go on an infect five to eight other people,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

However, Governor DeWine says the good news is that all 88 Ohio counties have seen a vaccination increase in the last week. “Additionally we’ve seen our largest increase in vaccinations in our lowest vaccinated counties,” said Governor DeWine.

Now, the goal remains stopping the Delta variant from continuing to spread and spike cases by getting more people to get vaccinated. “This is where the game is gonna be one or lost. This is where lives are gonna be saved. That’s from the vaccine,” said Governor DeWine.

