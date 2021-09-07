Gourmet food truck competition returns to Springfield for seventh year



SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – After having to cancel last year’s event, the Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition is back for a seventh year, featuring mobile cuisine and live entertainment for all ages

According to the Rotary Club, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Veterans Park in Springfield.



“We are pleased to be able to bring this charitable event back to Springfield this year,” said Eddie Bell, Rotary member and Food Truck Competition marketing committee chair. “It is an amazing way to bring the community together to make a difference. The best part about this event is that 100 percent of the proceeds go toward various causes, including services to people with disabilities and scholarships.”

30 food trucks will be competing for a grand prize of $10,000. However, the Rotary Club says there will be prizes for both second and third place, as well as a $1,000 “People’s Choice” award, which all attendees can vote on through the Springfield Food Truck mobile app.

Food Trucks will feature everything from Mexican, Asian, Latin, Mediterranean, Peruvian, Puerto Rican, South African and Creole choices, to gourmet sandwiches, BBQ, waffles, seafood, and sweet treats and desserts, the Rotary Club said.

Chef judges for this year’s competition feature a panel of Springfield-based chefs including:

Micah Berner, owner of Cecil and LimeChef

Lisa Freeman, head chef and co-owner of Le Torte Dolci Bakery

Chef Clayton Horrighs, of Speakeasy Ramen

Chef Doug McGregor, owner of Seasons Kitchen

Chef Troy Wheat, of All Seasons Catering



Live entertainment will start at 11 a.m. and will continue through 9:30 p.m., the release said. The event will feature three Ohio-based musical acts on stage including Factory Line, The Repeating Arms and Red Idle Rejects.



For a list of participating food trucks, an entertainment schedule or competition details, click here.